Chase Edmonds believes receiving skills can make him ‘different type of playmaker’

The Arizona Cardinals are giving running back Chase Edmonds a big opportunity. He gets to be the team’s No. 1 back.

He and James Conner will shoulder the load. Edmonds believes he has what it takes to be a big-time player in the league. Part of that is because of what he can do in the passing game as a receiver.

“One thing I’m always trying to strive is my ability outside the backfield,” he said in a press conference during the offseason program. “I feel like that’s something where I can distinguish myself as a different type of a playmaker, just around the NFL especially as a running back.”

Edmonds has made plays. He had three touchdown runs of over 20 yards in 2019 against the New York Giants.

He caught 53 passes in 2020 and scored on four of those receptions.

He sees himself as a player who can touch the ball 15-20 times a game, but some of those will be catches.

“I feel like when you can really account outside the backfield receiving, it adds another dimension to your team and to your ability as a player and what you offer the team,” he said.

In many ways, it is reminiscent of when David Johnson was a huge contributor in the passing game. Edmonds is not built the way Johnson is but can be dynamic in the passing game.

Dating back to when he was preparing for the NFL draft, he also did receiver drills as part of his pro day to show his versatility.

He is comfortable lining out wide or in the slot.

With the new role comes a new number. He swapped his No. 29 for No. 2.

“It felt real good to put on that No. 2,” he said. “I kind of like being called Deuce.

“It was just something where it was kind of a mental thing for me that I want to distinguish myself from my first three years. I really trying to take the next step as a player and as a man this year.”

Outside of Kyler Murray, he might have been the most dynamic player they had on offense.

He and the team are counting on big things from Edmonds on offense, both as a runner and as a receiver.

