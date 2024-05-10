Chase Dollander strong over five innings but Spokane Indians walked off in Hillsboro

May 9—From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Jean Walters delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning and the Hillsboro Hops edged the Spokane Indians 3-2 at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday.

Spokane fell to 16-9 and dropped into second place behind Eugene (18-10) in the Northwest League, but Spokane would still be percentage points ahead if Eugene loses Thursday night.

In the ninth, Indians reliever Luis Amoroso allowed a two-out double to Kevin Sim, then walked Gavin Logan intentionally. Amoroso got ahead of Walters, but the Hops second baseman flared a single to right to drive in the winning run.

Spokane starter Chase Dollander, the ninth overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in last year's MLB draft, struck out 10 over five innings. He allowed two earned runs on six hits, walking two. Dollander threw 98 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Most of the scoring happened in the first. Indians outfielder Juan Guerrero hit a one-out double and Kyle Karros reached on a fielding error. Guerrero scored on another error and Karros came in on a double steal.

Hillsboro (13-16) got on the board in the bottom half on Andrew Pintar's solo homer, his fifth of the season.

The Hops responded in the fifth on Gavin Conticello's RBI single up the middle to knot it at 2.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.