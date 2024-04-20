Chase Dollander records 12 strikeouts in third professional appearance

Former Vol pitcher Chase Dollander made his third professional start on Friday for Spokane.

Dollander pitched 5.1 innings and recorded 12 strikeouts in Spokane’s 5-4 win against Everett. He totaled 93 pitches, including 65 strikes.

The former Vol has recorded 27 strikeouts in three appearances with the Indians.

Spokane competes in the High-A Northwest League as an affiliate of the Rockies.

Dollander was selected in the first-round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 9 overall). He played for the Vols from 2022-23.

Dollander (17-6) appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, for the Vols. He recorded 228 strikeouts, one complete game and a .364 ERA in 168 innings pitched during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol earned 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-America honors. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Top @Rockies pitching prospect (MLB No. 47) Chase Dollander struck out 1⃣2⃣ batters for the @spokaneindians! pic.twitter.com/NfL4a1wWAP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire