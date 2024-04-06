Advertisement

Chase Dollander makes professional debut

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander made his professional baseball debut on Friday.

Dollander started for Spokane on opening day. Spokane defeated Vancouver, 4-2.

Dollander pitched five innings and recorded eight strikeouts, while allowing three walks and zero hits. He totaled 85 pitches, including 55 strikes.

Spokane competes in the High-A Northwest League as an affiliate of the Rockies.

Dollander was selected in the first-round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 9 overall). He played for the Vols from 2022-23.

Dollander (17-6) appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, for the Vols. He recorded 228 strikeouts, one complete game and a .364 ERA in 168 innings pitched during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol earned 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-America honors. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire