Chase Dollander makes professional debut

Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander made his professional baseball debut on Friday.

Dollander started for Spokane on opening day. Spokane defeated Vancouver, 4-2.

Dollander pitched five innings and recorded eight strikeouts, while allowing three walks and zero hits. He totaled 85 pitches, including 55 strikes.

Spokane competes in the High-A Northwest League as an affiliate of the Rockies.

Dollander was selected in the first-round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 9 overall). He played for the Vols from 2022-23.

Dollander (17-6) appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, for the Vols. He recorded 228 strikeouts, one complete game and a .364 ERA in 168 innings pitched during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol earned 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-America honors. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire