Chase Dollander goes six strong, Spokane Indians beat Eugene 9-2

May 24—From staff reports

EUGENE — Chase Dollander tossed a career-high six innings and the Spokane Indians cruised to a 9-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Friday.

The Indians (23-16) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Eugene (23-18).

Dollander allowed two runs on five hits, with two walks with five strikeouts. The 22-year-old righty threw 93 pitches, 57 for strikes.

The Indians broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth with a seven-run rally — all against Eugene starter Daniel Blair.

Juan Guerrero started the scoring with an RBI single and a second run came home on Bryant Betancourt's sacrifice fly.

With two on, Jesus Bugarin lined a single to right that was bungled by Rodoflo Nolasco and both runners scored.

Cole Carrigg doubled in a run and Kyle Karros' RBI single made it 8-1.

Carrigg added a solo home run in the sixth inning, his fourth of the season.

The Indians got three innings of scoreless relief from Braxton Hyde and Felix Ramires, with the pair picking up four strikeouts.

Karros finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Bugarin went 3 for 5.

The series continues Saturday at 5:05 p.m.