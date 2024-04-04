Advertisement

Chase Dollander assigned to Spokane Indians

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander was assigned to the Spokane Indians ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Spokane competes in the High-A Northwest League as an affiliate of the Rockies.

Dollander was selected in the first-round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 9 overall). He played for the Vols from 2022-23.

Dollander (17-6) appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, for the Vols. He recorded 228 strikeouts, one complete game and a .364 ERA in 168 innings pitched during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol earned 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-America honors. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Dollander transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Southern ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire