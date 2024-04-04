Chase Dollander assigned to Spokane Indians

Former Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander was assigned to the Spokane Indians ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Spokane competes in the High-A Northwest League as an affiliate of the Rockies.

Dollander was selected in the first-round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 9 overall). He played for the Vols from 2022-23.

Dollander (17-6) appeared in 33 games, including 31 starts, for the Vols. He recorded 228 strikeouts, one complete game and a .364 ERA in 168 innings pitched during his Tennessee career.

The former Vol earned 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-America honors. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

Dollander transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Southern ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

