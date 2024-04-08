Chase Dietz wins Lincoln Speedway weekend feature

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Chase Dietz led all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday to earn the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car race victory.

Dietz earned a $5,000 purse to mark his first points series victory of the season.

Matt Campbell came in second and Danny Dietrich cruised to third.

Freddie Rahmer was second for time trial results followed by Cameron Smith in third.

The full 410 sprint feature results for the April 7 race is as follows:

1. 2D-Chase Dietz ($5,000)

2. X-Matt Campbell

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 5E-Aaron Bollinger

5. 5R-Tyler Ross

6. 23B-Devon Borden

7. 67-Justin Whittall

8. 8R-Freddie Rahmer

9. 27W-Emerson Axsom

10. 75-Cameron Smith

11. 95-Kody Hartlaub

12. 27-Troy Wagaman

13. 55S-Dallas Schott

14. 8-Billy Dietrich

15. 90-Jordan Givler

16. 1X-Chad Trout

17. 11P-TJ Stutts

18. 67L-JJ Loss

19. 3-Denny Peebles

20. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF)

21. 5W-Lucas Wolfe (DNF)

22. 10X-Reese Nowotarski (DNF)

23. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF)

24. 66-Ryan Newton (DNF)

