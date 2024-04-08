Chase Dietz wins Lincoln Speedway weekend feature
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Chase Dietz led all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday to earn the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car race victory.
Dietz earned a $5,000 purse to mark his first points series victory of the season.
Matt Campbell came in second and Danny Dietrich cruised to third.
Freddie Rahmer was second for time trial results followed by Cameron Smith in third.
The full 410 sprint feature results for the April 7 race is as follows:
1. 2D-Chase Dietz ($5,000)
2. X-Matt Campbell
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 5E-Aaron Bollinger
5. 5R-Tyler Ross
6. 23B-Devon Borden
7. 67-Justin Whittall
8. 8R-Freddie Rahmer
9. 27W-Emerson Axsom
10. 75-Cameron Smith
11. 95-Kody Hartlaub
12. 27-Troy Wagaman
13. 55S-Dallas Schott
14. 8-Billy Dietrich
15. 90-Jordan Givler
16. 1X-Chad Trout
17. 11P-TJ Stutts
18. 67L-JJ Loss
19. 3-Denny Peebles
20. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF)
21. 5W-Lucas Wolfe (DNF)
22. 10X-Reese Nowotarski (DNF)
23. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF)
24. 66-Ryan Newton (DNF)
