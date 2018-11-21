Chase Daniel slated to start for Bears, Mitch Trubisky listed as doubtful

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Chicago Bears have listed quarterback Mitch Trubisky as doubtful to start Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions. That means backup quarterback Chase Daniel will start in his place.

For Thursday’s #Bears–#Lions game, it’s more likely that QB Chase Daniel starts than Mitch Trubisky, sources say. Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder bruise and if it was a Sunday game, he’d probably play. But now, Daniel is slated to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2018





The #Bears just listed Mitch Trubisky as doubtful. That further solidifies that it’s Chase Daniel’s game. https://t.co/WSkfe4ndcc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2018





Trubisky is struggling with a shoulder bruise on his throwing side, which he sustained during Sunday’s game. The team didn’t practice Monday, but coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky wouldn’t have been able to participate. When Nagy said that Trubisky couldn’t practice on Tuesday, that’s when Trubisky’s next start began looking dicey.

Daniel, 32, has started just two games in his nine-year career. He last attempted a pass in the regular season back in 2016 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Daniel spent several years working with Nagy when he was the quarterbacks coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. The two were there together from 2013-2015, and reunited when they both came to the Bears this season.

Trubisky’s injury situation has been compounded by the team’s short week. The Bears played the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, and will play just four days later on Thanksgiving. Originally, the Bears-Vikings game was supposed to be played on Sunday at 1 p.m., and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers were set to face off in the primetime evening spot. But the two games were flipped in early November after the Jaguars went 0-4 in October.

