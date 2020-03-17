Chase Daniel agrees to deal with Detroit Lions

Word of the Bears searching for a new quarterback to compete with Mitchell Trubisky next season meant Chase Daniel was likely not coming back.

Daniel has a new home, according to Adam Schefter. The 33-year-old quarterback agreed to a three-year, $13.05 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Former Bears' QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions today on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The Missouri product signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Bears two years ago. In two seasons, Daniel played in eight games and started three. The Bears were 1-2 in those starts.

The only win was in Detroit. Perhaps Lions coach Matt Patricia and the Lions liked what they saw. Daniel led the Bears to a 23-16 Thanksgiving win in Detroit in 2018.

The Bears lost at the New York Giants in overtime the following week. This year, Daniel replaced Trubisky in the first quarter of a Week 4 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He started the London game against the Raiders, a 24-21 loss.

Now, Daniel will bring his knowledge of the Bears' offense to a division rival.

