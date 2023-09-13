Chase Claypool's contract year does not get off to a good start

Three years ago, receiver Chase Claypool looked like a second-round steal. Now, it looks like the Steelers stole a second-rounder from the Bears for him.

As explained by John Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, Claypool did not make a good first impression in his second season with the Bears.

The eye in the sky doesn't lie, and the film shows multiple instances of Claypool lollygagging on running plays, when he should have been blocking. And it's not a half-hearted effort away from the point of attack. Multiple plays involved Claypool not blocking when he should have been blocking.

And it's a contract year for Claypool. He was targeted only twice in the passing game, with zero catches. It could be that his lack of involvement in the passing game made him less motivated in the running game.

Regardless, Claypool — who dubbed himself a top-three receiver in June 2022 — is not positioning himself for that kind of performance this year, or the payday that would go along with it.