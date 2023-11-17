Chase Claypool week-to-week after undergoing knee procedure during bye

Coming off their bye, Dolphins receiver Chase Claypool has not practiced all week with a knee injury.

Now there's more clarity as to why.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference that Claypool underwent a knee procedure and is now considered week-to-week.

Via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDaniel noted, "It wasn't a major issue."

The Dolphins acquired Claypool on Oct. 6 from the Bears. In three games, he's caught one 15-yard pass for Miami. He caught four passes for 51 yards with a TD for Chicago before he was traded.