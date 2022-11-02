Chase Claypool will wear No. 10 for the Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool will wear No. 10 for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick.

Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core.

As questions flurry about his fit, the winner of the trade, the impact on Justin Fields – another question comes to mind.

What number will the newest Bears receiver wear?

The team announced in a series of Twitter replies the wide receiver will wear No. 10 on the field.

number ten ðŸ”¥ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2022

1âƒ£0âƒ£ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2022

Damiere Byrd and Mitch Trubisky are the last two Bears players to wear No. 10. (Nsimba Webster wears No. 10 when he plays up from the practice squad.

Claypool was recently teammates with Trubisky in Pittsburgh

During his 2.5 seasons with the Steelers, he racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He played in 39 games for Pittsburgh, and started in 27 of them.

He joins the Bears with one year remaining on his rookie contract after this season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!