Chase Claypool trade sends right message about next Bears rebuild phase

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Ryan Poles' tear down of the Bears' roster was, more or less, completed Monday with the trade of linebacker Roquan Smith.

After dealing Smith and Robert Quinn, Poles had finished blasting apart the foundation that was in place when he arrived.

On Tuesday, the rebuild phase of his tenure started in earnest with the trade to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Claypool, a 24-year-old big-play receiver, Poles acquired a young playmaker who can be part of who Poles wants the Bears to become.

"I am excited about this player," Poles said Tuesday. "I've really liked the way that our offense is starting to come together and move. I thought it was important to add another impact player for our offense to go along with the guys that we currently have in the receivers room right now.

"I like the way [quarterback Justin Fields] is trending, and I think adding another big body who's physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hand as well as a blocker, I think that enhances everyone around him."

Claypool was explosive in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, recording over 800 yards in each campaign and averaging more than 14 yards per reception.

Claypool's role changed in the Steelers' offense this season. The move to the slot, coupled with the QB carousel of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, led to a drop in production.

While Claypool was thankful for his time in the Steel City, he arrived in Chicago on Wednesday ready for what he views as a bright new chapter of his NFL life.

That excitement starts with Fields.

"I've been watching him of late in terms of their most recent primetime game," Claypool said of Fields. "I know a lot of people are excited about how he's been playing and obviously I'm one of those people, so I'm excited to work with him."

The 23-year-old quarterback has shown consistent progress over the past month, stacking good games on top of good games. He's a prolific deep-ball thrower without a reliable, big-body to target downfield.

Enter Claypool.

Claypool ranks ninth in contested catches (34) since he came into the league in 2020. But Claypool was also relatively inefficient during his time in Pittsburgh, finishing catches with a 12 percent lower than expectation rate.

The hands and consistency have to improve.

But if they do, he and Darnell Mooney could become a potent wide-receiver combo for Fields.

"I think it could be super dynamic," Claypool said of pairing with Mooney. "I think we are different receivers in a good way. I think we do different things well. Obviously, I'll know more when I practice with him more. But I think it's going to open the offense up even more so."

The Bears bet big on Claypool's athletic talent shining through. That in the right system and with the right quarterback, he can blossom into a reliable, big-play receiver.

The 2023 second-round pick the Bears gave up for Claypool tells you Poles believes the Notre Dame product can be a part of the long-term vision in Chicago. It was a move that signals faith in Fields and the desire to invest in the quarterback's development. Not in the offseason, but now.

There's no reason to waste any more time.

The Bears' passing attack has taken positive steps over the past few games. Chicago still runs the ball at a heavy clip, but the aerial attack was productive in a win over the New England Patriots and a shootout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialed up a few deep shots in the loss to the Cowboys. Fields underthrew the first, but wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown could have done more to make a play on the ball. Later, Velus Jones Jr. dropped a would-be 53-yard touchdown on a perfect ball from Fields.

Perhaps if those throws are to Claypool, they are scores.

"I mean he's fast, he's athletic. Big build. He's big, fast and of course he's a great receiver. Just throw it to him, I guess. Let it fly," Fields said Wednesday of Claypool.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who played with Claypool at Notre Dame, called him a "special talent" capable of making game-changing plays. Eberflus pointed to Claypool's size and ability to be a go-to target in the red and gold zones. That can be vital for a Bears' offense that has been up and down in the scoring area.

"I'm a playmaker and I'm excited to make plays," Claypool said. "I feel like I didn't have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year, but I think I've been able to show that in the past. I'm excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin, too, where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me and, frankly, any receiver out there.

"A dynamic, playmaker is the guy that the Bears are getting."

That sounds like the type of player you want as part of your rebuild foundation in the modern NFL. That's how Phase 2 of Ryan Poles' great Bears rebuild begins.

