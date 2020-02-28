Big, fast players tend to succeed in the NFL. Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool showed he was both Thursday night at the NFL Scouting combine.

Claypool clocked in with a 4.42 40-yard dash time after measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds the day before. According to the NFL, only two players at the combine have ever eclipsed a 4.45 40-yard dash time while measuring in at least 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Claypool is one. Calvin Johnson is the other.

Claypool is coming off a stellar senior season at Notre Dame. In 13 games for the Irish, Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Claypool likely isn’t going to crack the top five of the NFL Draft like Johnson did when he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2007. However, it’s obviously rare to match that kind of size and speed at the receiver position. In a deep class of wide receivers, Claypool is a unique combination.

Chase Claypool runs 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk