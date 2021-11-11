While Steelers receiver Chase Claypool‘s toe injury reportedly will not end his season, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be out against the Lions this week.

Claypool did not participate in Thursday’s practice, marking the second day in a row that he’s been sidelined. The second-year receiver exited Monday’s game against the Bears after making three catches for 30 yards. Claypool has 29 receptions for 433 yards with one touchdown this season.

The Steelers also did not have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, as he missed his second consecutive practice with pectoral and shoulder injuries. But Roethlisberger has not missed an offensive snap for the Steelers this season.

Running back Najee Harris (foot) and center Kendrick Green (hamstring) were both added to the injury report as limited participants on Thursday. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), and defensive tackle Cam Hayward (ankle) were also limited.

Tight end Eric Ebron, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full. And defensive end Isaiah Ruggs (hip) remained a full participant.

Chase Claypool remains out of practice, Najee Harris limited with foot injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk