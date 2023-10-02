Chase Claypool will remain away from the Bears this week

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool wasn't with the team for Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and he won't be with the team Thursday night against the Commanders, either.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed on Monday morning on ESPN 1000 that Claypool will remain away from the team this week.

"He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week. I can give you that," Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

That contradicts what Eberflus said after Sunday's game, when he said he anticipated Claypool being back. Eberflus also said after Sunday's game that Claypool chose not to attend the game, but the team later said Claypool was told not to attend.

The Bears traded the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft for Claypool, and he has done next to nothing for them. Whether he remains on the team for the rest of this season or leaves in free agency after the season, he appears to need a fresh start, and the Bears appear to have thrown away the pick they traded for him.