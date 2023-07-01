Chase Claypool promises ‘night and day' difference for Bears in 2023

Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago last season at an inopportune time. The Bears acquired the young receiver at the NFL trade deadline with an eye toward the future.

Changing teams midseason is difficult for receivers. They have to work extra hours to learn a new scheme and develop chemistry with their new quarterback. The Bears put a handful of plays in for Claypool each week while asking the young receiver to get up to speed after game prep.

The results were understandably disappointing, but it was unfair to ask Claypool to parachute in and automatically be a go-to guy.

But after an offseason spent digesting offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme and working with quarterback Justin Fields, Claypool promises the best version of himself in 2023.

"I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day difference," Claypool told talkSPORT2 in the United Kingdom. "Fans will be loving next year. I'm excited. Obviously, with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it's going to be great."

The Bears added wide receiver DJ Moore in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers and drafted speedy receiver Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati in the fourth round.

The addition of Moore, a legitimate No. 1 receiver, should put both Claypool and Darnell Mooney in roles that better suit their skill sets.

"It's an exciting and dynamic team," Claypool said. "Offense is going to be explosive. Defense is going to be playmakers. I think we are going to be a fun team to watch and we're not going to back down from anybody."

Claypool didn't participate in most of the Bears' offseason program due to what head coach Matt Eberflus called "soft tissue" issues.

While Claypool's absence was noteworthy, the Bears are thrilled with his growth this offseason.

"To say where he is now, obviously, he’s definitely in a much better place," Getsy said. "That’s what’s most important. Like coach Flus and those guys have said, I think that his positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see."

"Chase has improved tremendously from the end of last year to now," Fields said. "That’s one thing I’m truly proud to say, seeing his work ethic, his attitude change. You can just see he’s taking another step, so definitely excited for that."

Claypool is entering a contract year. He has the physical tools to be a weapon in the Bears' offense and, in theory, can be an ideal complement to Moore and Mooney.

Despite rumors of frustration, those inside Halas Hall are pleased with the work Claypool has put in this offseason and aren't concerned about the missed offseason workouts. The belief is that, as long as he's full-go come training camp, he'll be a key cog in what they believe can be an explosive aerial attack led by Fields and Moore.

Claypool is promising that 2023 will be much different. The Bears need that to be the case. A fully-actualized Claypool, alongside Moore, Mooney, and tight end Cole Kmet, will give Fields everything he needs to make the desired leap as a passer.

Can the Bears succeed in 2023 without Claypool being his best? It's possible. But the best version of the 2023 Bears includes the Claypool the Bears believed they were getting when they acquired him last season.

There's belief on both sides that's the Claypool that will take the field this fall.

