Chase Claypool passes physical

The Bears removed receiver Chase Claypool from the active/physically unable to perform list on Monday after he passed his physical, the team announced.

That makes him eligible to participate in the Bears' first training camp practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

The Bears placed Claypool on active/PUP on Sunday. He had a soft tissue injury that kept him out for most of the offseason program but was working with quarterback Justin Fields and other teammates in Florida earlier this month.

In seven game appearances with Chicago after the trade from Pittsburgh, Claypool caught only 14 passes for 140 yards.

The Bears added D.J. Moore this offseason and also have Darnell Mooney in the receivers room.