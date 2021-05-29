Chase Claypool would love to have Julio Jones in Pittsburgh
The Steelers are loaded at receiver. One of their best young receivers wouldn’t mind seeing them become even more loaded at receiver.
Chase Claypool recently was asked by TMZ.com about the possibility of the team trading for Falcons receiver Julio Jones.
“We’re stacked,” Claypool said. “But you can never get too many superstars.”
He’s right on both counts, but Jones is a superstar the Steelers simply can’t afford. Besides, Claypool could become a superstar this year. Having Jones on the team would make it harder for Claypool to emerge.
It already will be hard enough, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and James Washington on the depth chart.
Chase Claypool would love to have Julio Jones in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk