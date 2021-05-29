The Steelers are loaded at receiver. One of their best young receivers wouldn’t mind seeing them become even more loaded at receiver.

Chase Claypool recently was asked by TMZ.com about the possibility of the team trading for Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

I would love him in Pittsburgh ,” Claypool said.It’s not happening. They don’t have the cap space, and they need next year’s draft capital in the event that they’ll be looking for a new quarterback in 2022.

“We’re stacked,” Claypool said. “But you can never get too many superstars.”

He’s right on both counts, but Jones is a superstar the Steelers simply can’t afford. Besides, Claypool could become a superstar this year. Having Jones on the team would make it harder for Claypool to emerge.

It already will be hard enough, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and James Washington on the depth chart.

Chase Claypool would love to have Julio Jones in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk