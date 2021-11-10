Chase Claypool’s injury not considered season-ending

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers breathed a collective sigh of relief when Chase Claypool’s MRI results revealed his toe injury is not season-ending, as initially was feared.

Per a source of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Claypool is considered week-to-week.

Though it’s not official Claypool will miss the Steelers Week 10 contest, it’s safe to say he won’t be in the lineup. He also missed Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury.

It’ll be James Washington’s time to shine behind Diontae Johnson versus the Detroit Lions. Claypool’s injury likely means more looks for rookie phenom Pat Freiermuth, as well.

