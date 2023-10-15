Chase Claypool inactive for Dolphins Sunday

Chase Claypool will not be making his Dolphins debut on Sunday.

The Dolphins made Claypool inactive for their game against the Panthers. They acquired Claypool in a trade with the Bears a little over a week ago.

During a press conference this week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about using Claypool as a tight end and said that he's a wide receiver but the team is "not going to limit a player to what he can or can’t do."

For now, though, Claypool will just be an observer as his new team tries to move to 5-1 on the season. Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, and Robbie Chosen will be the wideouts helping in that effort.