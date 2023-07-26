Chase Claypool feels embedded, more like himself in the offense, team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What would you rather have?

A pop quiz on the first day of class? Or, a whole summer to prepare for the same quiz?

Chase Claypool was thrown into a metaphorical pop quiz last season, without a lick of studying. That resulted in 10 games recording 10 catches for 140 yards -- minimal offensive production.

"It's tough to play as free and as fast you can when you're running up to the line and you're trying to think not only what you have but what the guy beside you has," Claypool told the media on Wednesday. "Now knowing what each position does and being able to plug and play anywhere, it just makes the game easier."

This offseason, Claypool got the chance to sink his teeth into the offense. And he did so, diligently and dutifully.

How did he do it?

It might sound rudimentary, but just like any student, he studied with flash cards. He wrote the play on one side, and scribbled the concept, or drawing of the play on the other. If he got one wrong, he put it to the side. He practiced until he no longer had to leave any cards to the side.

Then, he brought his flashcards to the field, metaphorically. With one AirPod in, he played an audio recording of himself reading off the play, then physically executed his route on the practice field.

"Pretty intuitive stuff right there," Claypool said with a smile on Wednesday.

Looking back on the work he's already put in during the offseason, it goes without saying his comfortability levels in the offense have risen, compared to Week 10 last season when the Bears traded for him just before the NFL deadline.

"I was able to get that full offseason in with Justin (Fields) and (Luke) Getsy," Claypool said. "Really understand the playbook, the different positions. That was really good. And developing my knowledge of the playbook, which makes things easier."

As a byproduct of learning the offense and becoming comfortable in the system, he loosened up. Claypool said he feels more relaxed and believes he can finally be himself on the team and in the offense.

"I think once I started to get more comfortable in the system and around the guys, I was able to be myself a little more," Claypool said. "I wasn't so stressed. (I was) getting more sleep. I was able to help guys around me be the leader that I want to be. That kind of played hand-in-hand with each other."

So, how does he want to fit in the offense?

Remember: DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney exist. Arguably, they're more proven receivers than Claypool. Most would earmark Claypool as the third option in this offense. How does he think he'll fit?

More importantly, how will he be able to thrive well enough to earn himself a future, lucrative contract, barring an unexpected extension this offseason?

"I think if we're winning games then the receivers, who are on the field, are doing their part and they're making plays. I think that kind of just works together," Claypool said.

