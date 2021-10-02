Chase Claypool downgraded to out with hamstring injury

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool was initially listed as questionable for the matchup against Green Bay after he was limited in practice on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday with a hamstring injury.

But now there’s no question about his game status.

The Steelers announced on Saturday that Claypool has been downgraded to out. That Pittsburgh made the announcement on Saturday likely means Claypool won’t travel.

Claypool’s absence will have a significant effect on Pittsburgh’s offense. The second-year receiver currently leads the team with 211 receiving yards. He’s second to running back Najee Harris with 15 receptions.

The Steelers have Steven Sims, Tyler Vaughns, and Cody White on their practice squad for a possible standard elevation to the gameday roster.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

