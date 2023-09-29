Chase Claypool doesn't think the Bears are putting him in a position to be his best

The Bears sent the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool last season, and that trade is looking like a huge mistake. And Claypool doesn't think he deserves the blame.

Claypool had just 14 catches in seven games after the trade last season, and he has just four catches in three games this season. Today he said he doesn't think the Bears are putting him in the best position to do what he's capable of doing.

Claypool was asked, "Do you feel like you’ve been put in the best position for you as a receiver to showcase the best of what you can do?"

After a pause, Claypool answered, "No."

When asked what is the best place for him to succeed, Claypool answered, "You know, I'll let them decide that. I'm not going to give any pointers. That's their job to decide and I'll just do what they tell me to do."

Claypool is on the final year of his rookie contract and becomes a free agent in March. It looks likely that Claypool won't be long for the Bears, and that the trade will go down as a big win for the Steelers and huge mistake for the Bears.