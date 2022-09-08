Receiver Diontae Johnson was limited in Wednesday’s practice on the Steelers’ first injury report of the week.

But one of Johnson’s teammates feels like whether or not Pittsburgh has the receiver for Week One against Cincinnati, the Steelers should be OK.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, receiver Chase Claypool said Johnson is “looking great” after Johnson suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason.

“I think we’re deep with him, and we’re excited to have him throughout the week,” Claypool said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We’re deep, so in case one of us does go down, we’ll be able to keep the ball rolling.”

Aside from Johnson and Claypool, the Steelers also have second-round pick George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Steven Sims on their roster at receiver. After a strong preseason, Pickens in particular could be a factor in Week One and beyond for Pittsburgh.

The club also has Pat Freiermuth at tight end who should be a significant target in the passing game for starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

As noted by head coach Mike Tomlin earlier in the week, Johnson’s participation in practice on Thursday and Friday will inform the receiver’s availability for Sunday’s season opener.

Chase Claypool: Diontae Johnson looks great, but we’re deep at receiver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk