As head coach Matt Eberflus announced earlier on Wednesday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness.

Eberflus said he considers Fields day to day. But he wasn’t the only key offensive player who wasn’t on the field for the opening session of the week.

Receiver Chase Claypool also did not participate on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Claypool has caught just 12 passes for 111 yards without a touchdown since Chicago acquired him from Pittsburgh. He’s played in five games with three starts.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (knee) and tight end Trev Wesco (calf) also didn’t practice.

We’ll see if any of those three can get on the field for Thursday.

But safety Jaquan Baker ·(concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), receiver N’Keal Harry (back), and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) were all full.

Chase Claypool did not practice Wednesday with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk