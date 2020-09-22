Chase Claypool continues to be a playmaker in pivotal moments for the Steelers

On Sunday, Chase Claypool showed more of that speed and athleticism that attracted him to the Steelers with a stunning 84-yard touchdown. With his foot straddling the sideline enough that the play was challenged, Claypool got skinny and outran Broncos defenders to bring the score to 14-3.

It was a beautifully-timed 37-yard pass by Ben Roethlisberger — Claypool did not need to hold up but a second to connect with the pass. According to Brooke Pryor at ESPN, just four of Roethlisberger’s previous 20 passes of 30-plus air yards were completed dating back to 2018.

“It was pretty cool because sometimes you hear the play call, and you know you’re going to score or you know the ball’s coming your way,” Claypool said in a postgame press conference. “So that was one of those plays where I knew I had a pretty good chance to get the ball, and I just had to kind of win on the route. And Ben put it in a perfect spot for me to do that. So, it was pretty cool.”

The 84-yard reception is the fourth-longest by a rookie in franchise history. JuJu Smith-Schuster had a 97-yard touchdown in 2017; Martavis Bryant, a 94-yarder in 2014; and Dave Smith (yeah, that Dave Smith) caught an 87-yard touchdown from Terry Bradshaw in 1970.

The NFL communications department dropped a gem of a tidbit on Twitter that Claypool’s touchdown reception marked the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian-born player in league history. Chase hails from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and was a standout receiver at Notre Dame.





The rookie appreciates how the Steelers are bringing him along.

“I think the coaches are doing a really good job in easing me into the games in terms of they haven’t thrown me in the fire, and they’re not asking too much, but to make a play here and there is definitely something I can do,” Claypool said. “And then as the season progresses, I just plan on playing more and more and contributing to that even more.”

In his first two games, Chase has 127 yards receiving on five receptions and a historic score to boot. There are many mouths to feed in Pittsburgh, but if Claypool keeps up the pace or surpasses his per-game average, he could wind up with anywhere from 350 to 850 yards receiving on the season.

Ben and Chase will look to continue that magic versus the Houston Texans Sunday at Heinz Field.

