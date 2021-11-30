Chase Claypool’s comments say he doesn’t understand Steelers football

If you follow social media at all, then you know about the comments Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made about how he would get the team out of its current slump. He suggested music at practice would cure their woes.

Also if you follow social media you know that former Steelers haven’t held back in not only calling out the team but Claypool specifically for the current state of the franchise. Even defensive tackle Cam Heyward felt the need to speak out about it when asked.

On the surface, what Claypool said is completely tone-deaf, especially to the fans. But honestly, something like this really tells a deeper story about the disconnect between what it means to be a Steeler and the ego of Claypool who doesn’t see the value in that. Thinking that making practice more of a party as a way to help the Steelers regain focus as opposed to say practicing harder or putting forth more effort isn’t the way to endear yourself to the fanbase.

And the reality is he’s probably never going to. Many young players are far more interested in using the NFL and their team to build their own brands rather than focus on the franchise and concentrate on other things later on.

