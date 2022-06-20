Chase Claypool claimed he’s a top what receiver in the NFL?!!?

Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel.

Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs.

Ceedee Lamb, Tee Higgins, D.K. Metcalf.

If the question is “Who is the best wide receiver currently in the NFL?” then these would be a little more than a handful of the first names that popped up.

Then after another handful or two of names you might find former Notre Dame standout Chase Claypool, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool sees things a little differently though as he recently called himself one of the elite wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Claypool spoke on the “I am Athlete” podcast with hosts Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy, and Adam “Pacman” Jones.

I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year,” Claypool said. “The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year. “And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.” -Chase Claypool

In order to perform you need to have confidence whether you’re in sales, construction, football, or any other industry. However, if Claypool is a top-three receiver in the NFL right now then I’m a top-three candidate to be on the July cover of GQ magazine.

