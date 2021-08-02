When Steelers training camp was getting started last month, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that his arm felt fresher than it did last year and one of his wideouts said on Monday that all continues to be well on that front.

Chase Claypool made an appearance on NFL Network and shared that he’s set a goal of 14 touchdown catches after reeling in nine of them during his rookie season. He said he has no doubt that Roethlisberger’s arm is strong and sound enough to deliver that amount of scoring passes.

“He looks great. He’s putting the ball where it needs to be, and that’s all you can ever ask for,” Claypool said. “I’ve never really understood why people always question his arm strength. I don’t think he’s ever displayed in a game where his arm strength was an issue. His timing’s so good, even if his arm strength wasn’t where it was, his timing’s so good, he could time it up to where he doesn’t have to throw a bullet into a tight gap.”

Roethlisberger and the Steelers slumped badly after starting the 2020 season with 11 straight wins, so a fast start isn’t going to clear all doubts about the team’s fitness this time around. It would clear some, however, and it would likely help Claypool’s cause on the touchdown front.

Chase Claypool: Ben Roethlisberger’s putting the ball where it needs to be originally appeared on Pro Football Talk