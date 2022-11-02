Chase Claypool: Bears getting 'a guy who can lead' by trading for me
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool says the Bears getting 'a guy who can lead' by trading for me.
Did the Bears make the right move to surrender a second-round pick for Chase Claypool? Here's our initial grade of the trade.
Holmes said he does not believe in the 'archaic way of thinking' that NFL teams cannot make trades within their division
Here's where the Bears land on the national scale after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
You know he's a ne playmaker, but learn more about Nyheim Hines right here: 12 things to know about the new #Bills RB:
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said today that he was very pleased with the news that the Bears had made a trade to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers. “I was excited, of course,” Fields said. “He’s a playmaker. Big body, athletic, fast, great 50/50 ball catcher. . . . Any time you trade [more]
Dan Orlovsky shares his compelling thoughts on what the Bears trading for Chase Claypool means for Justin Fields and his future.
Chase Claypool knows what he's capable of and the Bears believe his skill set is perfect to help Justin Fields and the offense continue to grow.
The Chicago Bears trading for much-needed wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the trade deadline is sending Green Packers fans on Twitter.
The Steelers should be able to add help along the line of scrimmage with this second-round pick.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
