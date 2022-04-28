Chase Claypool to announce Steelers second round pick

The environment of the NFL draft has improved greatly in recent years as it’s gone on the road and allowed more fans from different areas the ability to experience it. Instead of just Jets, Giants, and Eagles fans booing their picks now everyone gets a chance to do so.

With that have come more special guests to announce picks which has helped keep viewers more interested after the rush of the first night.

One of those guest announcers will be former Notre Dame star and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool who will announce the team’s second round pick on Friday night.

Claypool was selected in the second round at number-49 overall by the Steelers in 2020. The Steelers will be picking 52nd overall in the second round after picking 20th overall in the first round.

Related

Watch: Chase Claypool goes Randy Moss on Bills

Related