Chase and Burrow: Berry Plays the OVER

Week 5 of the NFL season got underway Thursday night in Denver with the Indianapolis Colts surviving and getting the victory in overtime over the Broncos. Amongst the rubble from that game were some tickets that cashed for bettors across America. The bigger payday seemed to be for those who bet against either team scoring a touchdown. No matter how open KJ Hamler was, Russell Wilson made sure those big tickets cashed.

It is on to the weekend, and we all hope better football. A first glance at the slate with six games featuring spreads greater than a touchdown (pending when you played them) jump out along with only five home dogs. Those big numbers combined with so many road favorites can be overwhelming.

So, lets focus on a single game and find value opportunities within that game. No better game than the Sunday Night contest on NBC in Baltimore where the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a battle of first-place AFC North rivals.

Lets begin with a little background on each team. The Bengals have won their last two to pull even with the Ravens who are 14 seconds from being 4-0. Baltimore is winless in their last five at home while the Bengals will be looking to win their third straight against the Ravens after sweeping last season's games between these AFC North rivals.

These two offenses are moving the ball. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are averaging almost 360 yards per game. It sure does not feel like Joe Burrow and co. have had a breakout game this season but they are still averaging 347 yards every time out. The true difference statistically for these teams is on the defensive side of the ball where the Bengals are giving up 328 yards and 17.5 points per game, but the Ravens are surrendering 425 yards and 25 points per game.

With those numbers on the defensive side of the ball staring at us, NBC Sports Fantasy and Betting analyst Matthew Berry offers us a couple prop bets to consider.

The Bengals' star wideout torched the Ravens' secondary last season. Chase secured eight passes for 201 yards in his last trip to Baltimore and followed it up with another 125 yards in the rematch in Cincy. Last week in the Bengals' win vs. Miami, Chase was targeted only six times by Burrow but hauled in four of them for 81 yards. For the season, the wideout is averaging just north of 73 yards per game.

Joe Burrow OVER 272.5 passing yards (-115)

Last season in two meetings, Burrow threw for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cincy signal-caller has exceeded the 270 mark in three of four games this season failing only against the stingy Dallas defense. Baltimore's defense in 2022 is yielding 315 yards through the air per game. No NFL defense has faced more pass attempts against or given up more yards. Fair to say the switch from Don Martindale as DC to Mike Macdonald has not worked out as intended.

If you want to ride with Matthew Berry, know that BetMGM is sweating it with you.

Have a great weekend.

