Chase Buford, who played on Kansas’ 2008 NCAA title team, returns as hoops analyst

Former University of Kansas guard Chase Buford has joined the KU men’s basketball staff as an analyst, KU head coach Bill Self announced Friday.

Buford, 35, was a member of the Jayhawks’ 2008 NCAA title team.

The San Antonio, Texas, native played three seasons at Kansas from 2007-08 to 2009-10. He entered 35 games, including 13 contests during KU’s 2007-08 national championship run.

After leaving KU, Buford worked as an NBA regional scout and later worked in the video department for the Atlanta Hawks. In 2015, he served as coordinator of player development for the Chicago Bulls before becoming an assistant coach for the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA G League in 2017. In 2018, Buford was named an assistant coach for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

In 2019, Buford was named head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, a G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Herd held first place in the league standings in 2020 before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

In 2021, Buford became the head coach of the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. He directed the Kings to two NBL championships in 2022 and 2023.

Buford is the son of San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford. R.C. Buford was an assistant coach at KU for five seasons under head coach Larry Brown from 1983-84 to 1987-88. KU claimed the 1988 NCAA title with R.C. Buford on staff.