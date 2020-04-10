Chase Briscoe wins NASCAR America Challenge

Chase Briscoe had to take a provisional simply to get into the NASCAR America iRace Short Track Challenge, but he made the most of it by holding off William Byron on a virtual version of Martinsville Speedway.

Briscoe was handed a gift halfway through the 90-lap virtual race when Byron chose to pit and send himself to the back of the pack. He did so in order to make the race entertaining, because up to that point he had dominated the challenge with a sweep of victories in his qualification races and by leading the most laps at Martinsville.

Byron was on a three-race winning streak after besting the field at eBristol Motor Speedway in a NASCAR Pro Invitational last Sunday.

Why should fantasy players even care about this race? Aside from the fact that all real-world racing has been suspended due to stay-at-home and crowd limitation orders (and quite frankly, we had nothing better to do), these races showcased who is strong in the virtual world. And Draft Kings began creating contests for the Pro Invitational with eBristol.

There is skill involved in iRacing. It is not the same skill as required for the real world, but that is part of the reason why Draft Kings' salary caps are markedly different for those contests. Knowing which drivers have been the best at this will help you win the next contest.

NBC's NASCAR America conceived and implemented a four-night feature that pitted NASCAR drivers against one another at eRockingham Speedway, eLucas Oil Raceway, eMyrtle Beach Speedway, and eMartinsville Speedway.

The first competitions matched up six drivers each night with two races at each track. The winners of those qualification races advance to the championship round in Martinsville, with provisionals announced to bring the field to 10.

Drivers with strong pedigrees in iRacing won all six races. Byron swept Victory Lane at Rockingham. He won the first race and had to come from the back in Race 2 because of an inversion of the field. On the final corner of the last lap of the second race, he bumped Parker Kligerman out of the lead to win. Also coming from the back, Kligerman finished second in both races,

After scoring a best finish of 17th in the Pro Invitational races, Kyle Busch finished third in each.

At eLucas Oil, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell won and advance to the championship race. Bell finished third in Race 2 on that track.

Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill won at eMyrtle Beach. In the races they did not win, Preece and Cassill finished fourth (in the field of six).

Larson and Bell have been racing everything they can during the COVID break. They can be found twice weekly in the World of Outlaws sprints and late models, USAC competition when they can, and the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRaces for which Draft Kings is running contests.

Provisionals were handed out pretty much for entertainment value as Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were added to the field. Kligerman and Briscoe were added based on their strong performance in the qualification races.

Briscoe made it pay off with the inaugural short track challenge win.

The most glaring omission was Timmy Hill. He finished fifth and second in his two races at eLucas Oil and did not get an invite. When Draft Kings returns next week for a race at eRichmond Raceway, however, bear in mind that he swept the top three in the first three Invitational races.

On Thursday night at eMartinsville, Byron clearly had the best run despite finishing second, and he should be highly valued for that race as well.

Bell finished third in the championship race at eMartinsville. Earnhardt was fourth and Kligerman rounded out the top five in the 10-car field.

Sixth through 10th were Busch, Cassill, Preece, Hamlin, and Larson in that order.