Chase Briscoe takes pole for today’s Xfinity elimination race at Dover

Even with a slight engine misfire, Chase Briscoe still managed to take the pole for this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Briscoe covered the 1-mile, all-concrete banked oval at a speed of 157.246 mph.

“The motor was running, once we got going, it was under load and just missing a little bit,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “It’s probably something electrical, we think. It’s a testament to all the awesome guys at Roush Yates Engines. We weren’t even under full power and were able to get the pole, so that’s good.”

Austin Cindric took the outside pole with a speed of 156.733 mph, followed by Cole Custer (156.685 mph), Tyler Reddick (156.461 mph) and Harrison Burton (155.864 mph).

Qualifying sixth through 10th were Christopher Bell (155.858), Noah Gragson (155.736), Justin Allgaier (155.649), Brandon Jones (155.555) and Zane Smith (155.454).

Bell narrowly avoided disaster when he almost lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during his qualifying effort. Bell was able to rein the car back in and wound up qualifying sixth. Tyler Reddick also got loose twice during his qualifying run but also managed to save it both times.

Today’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 race starts at 3 p.m. ET (televised on NBCSN, and on radio on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This is the final race of the opening round of the Xfinity playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated after the race.

