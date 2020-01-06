Chase Briscoe returns to Stewart-Haas Racing for full Xfinity season

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Monday that Chase Briscoe will return to the organization’s No. 98 Ford for a full-season campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020.

Briscoe won Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors last season, falling just shy of qualifying for the Championship 4 in his first playoff appearance. The 25-year-old driver won two pole positions and prevailed at Iowa Speedway for his second series victory, a triumph that followed his breakthrough win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in a part-time season in 2018.

“This is the first time I’ll be able to run back-to-back, full seasons with the same team, and I couldn’t be happier to do it with Stewart-Haas Racing,” Briscoe said in a release provided by Stewart-Haas Racing. “Their faith in me means a lot, and I want to reward them and Ford with more wins and a run for the championship.”

Briscoe, who accelerated his racing career on the dirt tracks near his home state of Indiana, is a prospect in the Ford Performance driver development program. He recently completed testing an IMSA Ford Mustang GT4 at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Michelin Pilot Challenge opener later this month.

“We’re very proud to have Chase back with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said SHR co-owner Tony Stewart. “Chase is an Indiana kid with a dirt-track background who has shown he can race on asphalt as well as he can on dirt. We think very highly of him and look forward to a strong season in 2020.”

Briscoe is also a two-time winner in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series competition. His first national series victory came in the Gander Trucks finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017. Briscoe followed that by winning his only truck start in 2018, a one-off triumph on the dirt at Eldora Speedway.

Briscoe is also the 2016 ARCA Menards Series champion, turning a six-win season into a runaway in the final standings.