Chase Briscoe rebounds from penalty to win Iowa Xfinity race

Nick DeGroot
Motorsport

It was Briscoe's first win of the 2019 season and the second of his Xfinity Series career.

"It was a fun race first off," he said in Victory Lane. 'I just cant believe it ... once we got that caution when I was gonna restart fourth I knew we were in good shape. Christopher was way better than I thought he was gonna be on those tires though. It was fun we were throwing sliders on each other and everything else."

Stage 1

Bell was dominant from the get-go at Iowa Speedway and went unchallenged in the early running of the race.

On Lap 45, the first caution was called when Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson came together, ending Cindric's day.

Jeremy Clements took the opportunity to stay out and try to gain some stage points, but he was quickly dispatched by Bell on the ensuing restart.

He went on to win the first stage ahead of Cole Custer, Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, John-Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett, and Riley Herbst.

Stage 2 

On Lap 74 Herbst spun and collected Clements, forcing another yellow as Bell continued to control the race. Bell's teammate Jones saw his race go awry after contacting the wall while battling Justin Haley for position, forcing him to make an unscheduled pit stop. 

Bell would sweep the stages, this time beating Briscoe, Reddick, Custer, Haley, Nemechek, Annett, Ryan Sieg, Zane Smith and Allgaier.

Stage 3

The final stage saw major drama for Stewart-Haas Racing as both Briscoe and Custer were sent to the rear for separate pit road violations with under 100 laps to go. Custer would soon after crash, ending race prematurely. 

With fresher tires, Nemechek was able to mount a challenge against Bell in the final 50 laps but his charge was halted by another caution with 33 laps remaining for Brandon Brown losing an engine. 

During that same caution period, there was a bizarre incident when Dalton Bassett collided with a sweeper truck near pit entry, ending his day and delaying the race further. He was uninjured.

The race resumed with 22 laps to go and Nemechek found himself embroiled in a heated battle for second place. Eventually, Briscoe prevailed and went on the hunt against Bell. With six laps to go he completed the pass and drove off with the victory.

Despite leading 234 laps, Bell was forced to settle for second and Nemechek third.

Complete results below:

1

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

250

2:28'00

7

2

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

250

1.069

234

3

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

250

4.775

6

4

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

Chevrolet

250

4.991

 

5

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

250

5.782

 

6

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

250

6.111

 

7

28

United States
United States

 Shane Lee 

Toyota

250

7.183

 

8

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

250

7.363

 

9

8

Zane Smith 

Chevrolet

250

8.277

2

10

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

250

10.049

 

11

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

250

12.430

 

12

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

250

13.352

 

13

18

Riley Herbst 

Toyota

250

13.928

 

14

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

250

14.355

 

15

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

Chevrolet

250

16.130

 

16

4

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

Chevrolet

249

1 lap

 

17

15

United States
United States

 Ryan Vargas 

Chevrolet

249

1 lap

 

18

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

Toyota

249

1 lap

 

19

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

Toyota

248

2 laps

 

20

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

Toyota

246

4 laps

 

21

99

Stefan Parsons 

Toyota

246

4 laps

 

22

 

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

245

5 laps

 

23

66

United States
United States

 Stan Mullis 

Toyota

243

7 laps

 

24

93

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

Chevrolet

239

11 laps

 

25

01

Ryan Repko 

Chevrolet

237

13 laps

 

26

90

United States
United States

 Dillon Bassett 

Chevrolet

222

28 laps

 

27

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

Chevrolet

217

33 laps

 

28

68

United States
United States

 Will Rodgers 

Chevrolet

211

39 laps

 

29

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

Ford

160

90 laps

 

30

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

160

90 laps

1

31

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

150

100 laps

 

32

42

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

113

137 laps

 

33

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

105

145 laps

 

34

74

United States
United States

 Mike Harmon 

Chevrolet

87

163 laps

 

35

13

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

80

170 laps

 

36

89

United States
United States

 Morgan Shepherd 

Chevrolet

73

177 laps

 

37

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

43

207 laps

 

38

38

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

5

245 laps

 

