Chase Briscoe prevails in late-race scramble for Xfinity win at Indy road course

Home-state favorite Chase Briscoe emerged from a furious battle for the lead down the stretch, claiming a historic first Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a dramatic win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first race on the oval-road course layout.

Briscoe led 33 of the 62 laps in the Pennzoil 150, pushing the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford to his fifth victory of the season and the seventh of his Xfinity Series career. The win was also his third in the last four Xfinity Series races, all coming with veteran Greg Zipadelli as his interim crew chief.

RELATED: Unofficial results | Indy weekend schedule

“From a personal standpoint, Darlington meant a ton just because of what I was going through. I have dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here,” said Briscoe, who claims Mitchell, Indiana, as his hometown. “To win here is unbelievable. I can‘t put it into words. To get our sponsors in Victory Lane and driving for Stewart-Haas at Indianapolis. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Justin Haley came out of the late scramble with a second-place finish in the Kaulig Racing No. 11 Chevrolet, 1.717 seconds behind Briscoe at the checkered flag. Noah Gragson took third with AJ Allmendinger fourth and Austin Cindric finishing out the top five.

Cindric controlled most of the race’s first half, leading 18 laps and winning the first stage. But he was black-flagged for jumping a restart near the midway point, forcing his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to pit road for a pass-through penalty. He resumed the race in 31st place, but rallied to finish among the top five and battle for the lead in the final laps.

The event marked the Xfinity Series’ ninth race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the previous eight were held on the 2.5-mile oval. Saturday’s race used the 14-turn, 2.439-mile configuration that combines portions of the oval and infield road course.

Story continues

The event was part of a Saturday doubleheader with the NTT IndyCar Series. The NASCAR Cup Series will race Sunday on the 2.5-mile oval.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Thursday (8 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Kentucky Speedway.

This race will be updated.