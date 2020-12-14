Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson earn feature wins in N.C. midget race

NASCAR stars Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson claimed feature wins this past Saturday in the Carolina Midget Showdown at Millbridge Speedway, which also saw reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott make his midget racing debut.

Briscoe, who will soon enter the Cup Series at Stewart-Haas Racing, won the first 30-lap feature ahead of Larson in second and Elliott in third.

Larson, who will soon return to the Cup Series at Hendrick Motorsports, won the second 40-lap feature over Cannon McIntosh in second and Briscoe in third. Elliott was fourth.

Larson’s win – his 46th across four different types of cars in 2020 – gave him enough points to claim first place in the event overall.

In January, Larson, Briscoe and Elliott are expected to compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, the country’s most prestigious midget racing event. Larson earned his first ‘Golden Driller’ trophy in last year’s running.

For Elliott, it will mark his Chili Bowl debut, which is why he entered Saturday’s event at Millbridge in order to prepare.

“Going and testing is one thing, but being around people and knowing how to work guys in traffic is important,” Elliott told The Athletic last month in announcing his Chili Bowl venture.

“Anybody who thinks you’re going to show up (at the Chili Bowl) and have a shot at the A-Main on your first stab is stupid.

“I respect it from the outside looking in and realize how much time and effort you have to put in to be good.”

