Chase Briscoe to join Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 on multiyear deal

Chase Briscoe will take over the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and beyond, the team officially announced Tuesday.

Briscoe, 29, signed a multiyear contract and will succeed Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion who announced on June 14 at Iowa Speedway he will depart from full-time competition after the 2024 campaign.

“I‘m excited for this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops,” Briscoe said in a team release. “From a competition standpoint, JGR is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year. I am blessed that Johnny Morris and Bass Pro are on board to help us carry on the legacy of the 19 car. For me personally, being an avid outdoorsman, there‘s a lot of pride in now being a part of the Bass Pro brand, and I‘m extremely grateful for this partnership.”

The impending closure of Stewart-Haas Racing forced Briscoe to seek other options to continue racing at the highest level of the sport. As fate would have it, one of those options became perhaps the most coveted seat in the 2024-25 Silly Season with an opportunity to race for a four-car powerhouse organization like JGR.

At Iowa, Briscoe was relishing the fact his talents were being courted by more than one team, acknowledging the immediate concern that struck him upon news of SHR‘s future.

“You know, when the whole thing went down two-and-a-half weeks ago, I was panicking that nobody was gonna want me,” Briscoe said. “To be able to have multiple offers on the table has been exciting from a confidence standpoint.”

The Indiana native also prioritized culture in the search for his next landing spot. The team he joins has a history, atmosphere and expectation of winning, highlighted especially by Briscoe‘s soon-to-be-teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. In Truex‘s departure, JGR loses a 34-time winner at the Cup level in addition to a former champion.

“That‘s been one of my first questions (to teams) is what do you think your culture is and where do you think I fit into that?” Briscoe said. “So, I mean, that‘s a big thing. Just being at SHR for the last seven years, I feel like their culture really fits my personality and just how everybody is there and just the camaraderie everybody has, and I don‘t want to lose that. So just trying to figure out where I would fit in the best has been important to me.”

Briscoe has one career Cup win that came in March 2022 at Phoenix Raceway and solidified him as NASCAR‘s 200th winner. Briscoe is also the most recent SHR driver to win outside of Kevin Harvick, who retired after the 2023 campaign.

On Sunday, Briscoe finished second in Sunday‘s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway behind Bell, who may have spoiled Briscoe‘s news on Friday. Briscoe sits 16th in the regular-season points standings but 18th in the provisional playoff grid, 25 points beneath the elimination line to advance to the playoffs, which begin on Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

