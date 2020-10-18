Is Chase Briscoe headed for Clint Bowyer’s Cup ride in 2021?

Chase Briscoe hears the notion that Xfinity drivers should remain in that series next year and move to Cup in 2022 when the Next Gen car debuts.

The point, some argue, is that it would do a driver no good to pilot the current Cup car one year before switching to the Next Gen car since the cars are very different.

Briscoe says such an argument misses a key point.

“The amount of experience you would gain just from running one year, even in the old car, getting to race against those guys, getting to see their tendencies, getting humbled quite a bit and (making) you go learn more, to me, that experience is invaluable,” Briscoe said.

“I find myself every time Kyle (Busch), Denny (Hamlin) or any of those guys come into the Xfinity Series, I learn so much just from being around them. If I was able to move up to the Cup side next year, I feel I could learn so much, getting to race 36 races and a lot longer races.”

That’s the key question for Briscoe, who won his ninth Xfinity race of the season Saturday night at Kansas and locked himself into next month’s title race. Will he move up to Cup next year?

Read more about NASCAR

View photos

Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear at Kansas Examining the elite eight in Cup playoffs Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, forecast, TV

View photos Cup playoffs More

View photos Cup playoff standings More