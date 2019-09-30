Chase Briscoe finishes ninth at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Chase Briscoe placed ninth in the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, adding 47 points to his season total.

Briscoe now sits at No. 6 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2097 points. He’s posted 10 top-five finishes in 2019.

AJ Allmendinger took the checkered flag in the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing second, and Austin Cindric crossing the finish line third. Justin Allgaier took fourth place, followed by Noah Gragson in the No. 5 spot.

Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Cole Custer finished out front in Stage 2.

Briscoe qualified in the pole position at 100.346 mph. The second-year driver has piled up two career victories, 11 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 26 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 14 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were seven lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Allmendinger’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1006 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 998. Ford sits at No. 3 with 988 points on the season.

