Chase Briscoe drives No. 98 Ford Mustang to third-place finish at Kansas Speedway

Chase Briscoe finished third in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, adding 44 points to his season total.

Briscoe now sits at No. 5 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 3057 points. He’s collected 12 top-five finishes in 2019.

Brandon Jones finished out front in the race, with Tyler Reddick taking second. Michael Annett brought home fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Christopher Bell came away victorious in Stage 1, and Cole Custer finished out front in Stage 2.

Briscoe qualified in 11th position at 177.655 mph. He led on two occasions for a total of 33 laps. The second-year driver has tallied two career victories, 13 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 28 races.

Briscoe battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw eight cautions and 41 caution laps. There were 12 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Jones’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1076 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1062. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1056 points on the season.

