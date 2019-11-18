Chase Briscoe drives No. 98 Ford Mustang to third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chase Briscoe placed third in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 50 points to his season total.

Briscoe ranks No. 5 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 2302 points. He’s posted 13 top-five finishes in 2019.

Tyler Reddick finished out front in the race, with Cole Custer following in second. Noah Gragson took fourth place, followed by Christopher Bell in the No. 5 spot.

Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Austin Cindric finished out front in Stage 2.

Briscoe qualified in fifth position at 165.634 mph. He led once for a total of 14 laps, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 53. The second-year driver has tallied two career victories, 14 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 30 races.

Briscoe battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw seven cautions and 35 caution laps. There were 15 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Reddick’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1191 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1166. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1154 points on the season.

