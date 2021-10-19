Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin exchange words post-Texas - in Instagram comments

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin have continued to exchange words after their run-in during Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway — this time on social media.

The pair made contact in the final stage of the Round of 8 opener at the 1.5-mile track. The left-front fender of Briscoe’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford roughed up the right-rear quarter panel of Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. While Hamlin continued on, Briscoe didn’t come away unscathed, receiving heavy damage to the right side of his machine after making contact with the outside wall and cutting a tire.

This isn’t the first time Briscoe and Hamlin have had words this season. During an overtime finish in the inaugural Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Briscoe spun out Hamlin coming to the white flag. Briscoe was unaware that he was under penalty for cutting the corner in Turn 1. The two had a discussion on pit road after the race concluded.

Monday evening on Instagram, the two drivers sparred with a series of comments under NASCAR on NBC’s post about the Texas incident.

Image From Ios

Image From Ios (1)

Image From Ios (2)