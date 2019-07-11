Chase Briscoe to defend Eldora Truck win with ThorSport Racing

SPARTA, Ky. – Chase Briscoe will defend his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory at Eldora Speedway with ThorSport Racing, running that race again for the team this year.

The Truck Series races on Eldora’s dirt track Aug. 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Briscoe will drive the same truck he used to win last year’s race. DIAEDGE will be the sponsor.

“Just super exciting for me to go back to Eldora to try to win two in a row,” Briscoe said Thursday at Kentucky Speedway. There have been no repeat winners in the Eldora Truck race in the six times it has been held.

Briscoe started third and finished first in last year’s Eldora race. Briscoe finished third there in 2017 while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing.

“Eldora to dirt racing is like what Daytona is to pavement racing,” Briscoe said. “It means a lot to go back and race this race.”