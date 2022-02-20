Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric to start at rear for 2022 Daytona 500

The cars of Chase Briscoe and Daniel Hemric have failed pre-race inspection multiple times on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, forcing both drivers to start from the rear of the 2022 Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Briscoe and No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of the reigning Xfinity Series champion Hemric will drop to the rear before green flag for the 64th running of The Great American Race. Briscoe was slated to roll off ninth; Hemric 33rd.

Hemric’s No. 16 failed three times and will also be subject to a pass-through penalty at the first opportunity after taking the green. Both teams will also see a crew member ejected, engineer George Spencer for Briscoe and car chief JD Frey for Hemric.

Others car moving to the rear are the No. 22 of Joey Logano (backup car) and the No. 27 of Jacques Villeneuve (engine change).

