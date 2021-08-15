Chase Briscoe claims ignorance of penalty before knocking Denny Hamlin from lead

INDIANAPOLIS – After knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart Sunday, Chase Briscoe claimed innocence and said he didn’t know he already was guilty of a penalty.

The Stewart-Haas Racing rookie had been penalized by NASCAR earlier in the lap for cutting Turn 2 through the grass (and rejoining the track in second) on the 14-turn, 2.39-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But even though the penalty had been relayed to the team and reported on the broadcast as their battle reached Turn 7, Briscoe said he was unaware that he had been slapped with a stop and go when he slammed into Hamlin while trying to outbrake the No. 11 entering Turn 10.

“If I would have known I had a penalty, I would have never tried to pass him there,” Briscoe said. “At that moment in time, I was going for the win. That’s what I’m paid to do. I get why he’s mad.”

"I've never wrecked anybody on purpose in my life." Hear from Chase Briscoe after his overtime run-in with Denny Hamlin.

As A.J. Allmendinger, who slipped by both cars for his second career victory, celebrated with a fronstretch burnout behind them, an angry Hamlin confronted Briscoe during an interview on pit lane. After a civil 90-second discussion, they parted amicably.

“At first I don’t know if I was getting anywhere,” said Briscoe, who was consoled by team owner Tony Stewart as two Indiana State Police officers stood watch nearby. “Once I explained to (Hamlin) I didn’t even know that I had a penalty until I got to turn 10. If I had a penalty, there was no need to even try to pass him for the win. So if I’d known that earlier, I would have did my stop and go and went on, but as far as I understood it, at that moment in time, I was still trying to win the race, so I was going for it.

“I just got into him accidentally. I think at the end he started understanding where I’m coming from, and obviously he’s been there when trying to get your first win, and in our playoff situation, you have to do what you’ve got to do. … I’d be upset, too. Denny’s trying to go for the win, he asked why I didn’t brake, well, that was my best opportunity to win the race if I could get under him there. I knew AJ was going to be quick either way. I had older tires and had to ty to get going when I could. Sorry it ruined his day. That was never my intention.”

“I wanted to beat him fair and square. I don’t ever want to wreck anyone for the win. I’ve never wrecked anybody on purpose in my life so I knew that a lot of guys were leaving that bottom lane open, and I almost got passed by (Austin) Cindric there last year, so I knew that was a spot where a lot of guys were just lazy and forgetting about it. I went to turn underneath him, and when I did, I just nicked him in the right-rear corner, and it turned him the other way.”

Hamlin, who lost the Cup Series points lead as well as a shot at his first victory this season, called it “bad judgment” on Briscoe’s part but didn’t think it was malicious.

Starting on the outside in second on the final restart, Briscoe said he missed the entry to Turn 2 because Hamlin had outbraked him into Turn 1.

“At the restart, everyone is trying to outbrake each other getting into 1, we all missed it to a certain extent,” Briscoe said. “I was getting ran wide and had nowhere else to go, so I knew I was going to go through the grass, it was just a matter of do you go through here slow or gas it wide open and hope it gets through it.

“I don’t know if there would have been a penalty if I went through there slow. To me, that was my only chance to win the race at that point, so just went for that and stayed on him tight and knew (Allmendinger) was right behind me and obviously he’s been fast and on newer tires.”

Chase Briscoe claims ignorance of penalty before knocking Denny Hamlin from lead