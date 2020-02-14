Chase Briscoe on 'make-or-break season,' why one win would be a failure

Stewart-Hass Racing driver Chase Briscoe posted one NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in each of the last two seasons.

Should he duplicate that performance in the 2020 season, however, the 25-year old Mitchell, Indiana, native would consider it a failure.

“Yeah, I feel like it‘s kind of my make-or-break season,” said Briscoe, who will drive SHR‘s only Xfinity Series entry, now that Cole Custer has advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series. “This is the first year I feel like I haven‘t had that excuse of I don‘t have the experience anymore, because I finally have that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Xfinity Series Daytona Practice 2 results

“Ford has obviously spent a lot of money on me in the past and really trying to develop me and I feel like this is finally my time to show that I‘m here to win races.”

With Custer, Christopher Bell, two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Namecheck all stepping up to NASCAR‘s premier series, Briscoe sees nothing but opportunity ahead.

“Cole won seven (races) last year, and obviously with the Big Three guys going, it opens up a lot more opportunities to win races. I felt like at the end of last season we were battling with them for wins quite a bit, so I feel like if we do our jobs, then there‘s no reason why we can‘t go win eight to 10 races.

“Obviously, I‘m not going to say it‘s a failure if we win six or whatever, but I feel like we certainly, if we do our job right, we can win eight to 10 races, and I‘m confident with that statement.”